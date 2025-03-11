He once spend Ksh 342, 000 in a club on Slay Queens – Check out the lavish lifestyle of AFANDE CHEPKULEI, the man arrested for operating an illegal police station (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, March 11, 2025 - Collins Leitich, alias Chepkulei, wasn’t just a man running an illegal police post in Uasin Gishu County - he was living the dream.

Known for his extravagant lifestyle, he flaunted his wealth online, from cruising in high-end cars to splurging Ksh342,000 in one night on slay queens at an entertainment joint in Eldoret.





Chepkulei, who claims he had the backing of senior police bosses, rubbed shoulders with celebrities and politicians, reinforcing his image as a well-connected big shot.

His story is proof that audacity can take you far - until it doesn’t.

