COLLINS LETTING, the man arrested for running his own police station in Kesses, even has bodyguards and a chase car with sirens - Was pictured with Inspector General of Police DOUGLAS KANJA (PHOTOs and VIDEO)







Tuesday, March 11, 2025 - Collins Letting alias General Chepkulei, the man arrested for setting up his own police station in Kesses and branding it with police colours without the approval of the Inspector-General, moves around with bodyguards and a chase car with a siren.

He also seems to be connected within the police ranks after a photo of him and Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja surfaced on social media.

The station he was running for more than six months had detention cells and an office.

Who exactly is this man?





See more of his photos below.

