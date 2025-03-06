How Nairobi woman lost her car to a cunning Kisii man - PHOTOs of the stolen Toyota Axio







Thursday, March 6, 2025 - A woman in Mwiki is appealing for help to recover her stolen vehicle after a man posing as a client hired it under false pretences.

The suspect, identified as Simion Ben, allegedly claimed he needed the Toyota Axio (KCM 326E) to pick up a sick relative from Kenyatta National Hospital but disappeared with it.

The car’s tracker was last active in Njiru New Town before being switched off.

The matter was reported at Mwiki Police Station on Sunday, 2nd March 2025, under OB number 100/02/03/2025.

The woman is urging the public to be on the lookout for the vehicle, which has registration numbers engraved on its side and window mirrors.

