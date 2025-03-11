Body of SAMUEL KAETUAI, Kenyan officer killed in Haiti peacekeeping mission arrives in Nairobi (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, March 11, 2025 - The body of Kenyan police officer, Samuel Tompoi Kaetuai, who was killed while serving on a peacekeeping mission in Haiti, was received at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Monday night in a solemn ceremony.

Deputy Inspector General Gilbert Masengeli, Kaetuai’s family, and fellow officers gathered to pay their last respects.

Kaetuai was fatally shot by armed gangs during an operation, as confirmed by the Multinational Security Support Mission and the National Police Service.

Foreign Ministry Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei expressed deep sorrow over his passing, acknowledging the immense loss to the nation.

Haiti continues to struggle with escalating gang violence, with the United Nations recording 5,601 killings in 2024, an increase of 1,000 from the previous year.

The crisis has displaced over a million people, with reports of lynchings and summary executions by both gangs and law enforcement.

Kenya leads the peacekeeping mission in Haiti, which faced a temporary funding suspension in February under President Donald Trump’s directive.

However, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio later granted a waiver, allowing operations to resume.

The Kenyan DAILY POST