Disgraced city car dealer and fraudster, KHALIF KAIRO, accuses Deputy Director of Investigations at DCI, PAUL WACHIRA, of making his life a living hell (Full Statement)







Wednesday, March 26, 2025 - City car dealer, Khalif Kairo, who is facing multiple fraud cases, has accused Deputy Director of Investigations at DCI Paul Wachira of frustrating him.

Kairo failed to deliver a car to Wachira’s niece and since then, he has been in and out of courts.

Read his full statement.

There’s a senior officer Directorate of Criminal Investigations - DCI who facilitates the court arrests and frustrates attempts to bail.

He is an uncle to a lady called Faith Gitonga who threatened me below in January and records videos inside police stations everytime I am arrested and shares them with bloggers.

I am not that powerful or connected, but I demand justice. I am not a criminal, just an honest businessman who is struggling in a tight economy.

Vehicle delay is a civil issue that can be solved through civil court and I have been working extremely hard to resolve it.

However, subjecting me to the criminal process because your uncle is powerful shows how low we have sunk as a country.

Faith was the lady who had me arrested in January when a video circulated of me getting assaulted by an officer at Nairobi area.

She was also the individual recording. When I was arrested yesterday, Faith was still present and was giving orders to the officers at Kilimani Police station.

She also ensured that a DCI vehicle was present at court to pick me up.

She is also allowed to record videos inside police stations while I am being interrogated.

24 hours after arrest, her uncle made a call and I was denied bail despite the officers initially agreeing and up until to this moment, I have not been presented to court.

Faith has also been calling other clients and also inciting them to bring the cases to the DCI bragging about how powerful her uncle is.

Most clients actually declined to take the criminal option and have been very understanding of our predicament.

It’s good to also state that after posting KES 2,000,000 Bail in January, we asked Milimani Court to consolidate all three pending cases meaning that any client who wanted to take the criminal route, Kesi zote zingeprocessiwa at once as I try to look for solutions.

This would give me time to restrategize, come back and sort this issues once and for all.

Yesterday when I was arrested while attending to those matters, the officers responsible refused to immediately present me back to Milimani law courts for plea taking but took me to Kilimani police station then later insisted to forward my matter to Kibera law courts maliciously so that I would pay more bail or end up in Industrial area remand jail.

The objective is not justice, the objective is frustrating me to prove a point.

I remain committed to delivering cars and offering refunds but this constant harassment by rogue elements within the DCI has ultimately frustrated me to the point of shutting down my offices, firing all my staff and further causing more delays to the clients who have been understanding and patient.

I am absolutely fed up and I demand justice. My rights have been infriged and my lawyers have already filed a constitutional appeal for a review of this criminal process.

Every time I get arrested, banks and investors end up losing confidence making it harder for us to maneuver and sort issues.

Civil courts exist for a reason and I will not allow one person who has a powerful relative in government to ruin what I have built.

Faiths uncle is a man by the name Paul Wachira. He is the Deputy Director of investigations at DCI.

I also want to request, any person who feels that they want to make a criminal complaint against me, please come to Kilimani police station and file your case.

Wacha tu nimalizane na hii mambo mara moja . My life must move on and I will no longer fear.

The screenshot below is of a threat Faith made in January and it’s funny how everything has played out as she predicted.