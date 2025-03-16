See the disturbing messages that MERCY NYASAKA wrote on WhatsApp before she took her own life due to marital problems - Her daughter’s death also hit her hard







Sunday, March 16, 2025 - A depressed woman took her own life in River Yala after writing disturbing messages on WhatsApp.

Mercy Nyasaka fell into depression after the death of her daughter two years ago.

The profound grief, compounded by financial difficulties and a troubled marriage, ultimately led her to suicide.

In her messages, Mercy instructed loved ones on what to do after her passing, including settling her debts and arranging her burial.

She asked that her body be fished out of the river near Sinaga Bridge at River Yala and expressed her desire to be buried at her mother’s home or in a cemetery, away from the shame she felt her parents had endured.

Mercy’s messages also revealed her struggles with personal relationships and financial burdens.

She mentioned her husband, Jim, who she felt had failed her, and provided instructions for him to pay off a car loan to avoid repossession.

She also mentioned owing a significant amount of money to a woman named Beryl, who held her title deed.

Mercy’s final words were filled with love for her children, urging her loved ones to cherish and care for them as their own.





