Former EACC chairperson, MUMO MATEMU, taken to court for disinheriting his late elder brother’s wife and children - He left behind an estate valued at Ksh 100 million







Sunday, March 2, 2025 - Former EACC chairperson Mumo Matemu is in court over a Ksh 100 million succession dispute concerning the estate of his elder brother, Kata Matemu Kithyo, who passed away on April 18, 2024.

His niece, Ms Melany Mwelu Kithyo, has accused him of attempting to interfere with the inheritance process and disinherit rightful beneficiaries.

In a petition set for hearing in May, Melany claims that some of those named as administrators and beneficiaries of the estate are unfamiliar to the family.

She has also alleged that her mother, Ms Prisca Mukethe Kithyo, was deliberately excluded from the process and later arrested in December 2024 in what she describes as a scheme to frustrate her attempts to claim her rightful share.

Ms Kithyo, 71, was reportedly detained on December 17, 2024, before being arraigned at the Msambweni Law Courts for allegedly interfering in the administration of the estate.

The estate, valued at approximately Ksh 100 million, comprises multiple assets, including two hotels at the coast, one of which is in Diani and generates a monthly income of about Ksh 150,000, parcels of land in Machakos and Kwale, a matrimonial home in Athi River, funds in three bank accounts, M-Pesa balances, shares in two companies, two motor vehicles and livestock.

A grant of letters of administration for the estate was issued on August 23, 2024, four months after Mr Kithyo’s death.

However, Melany has filed an application seeking to suspend or stay the grant, arguing that the process was flawed and designed to exclude her family from inheriting their rightful share.

She has raised concerns about the appointment of two individuals as administrators, stating that she was not consulted during their selection.

According to her, one of the administrators, Agnes Mororumkweru Kata, is a Rwandan citizen currently residing in Canada, while another, Billy Nzuma Kata, lives in Australia and was not in Kenya when key documents were allegedly signed.

Melany has contested the inclusion of Ms Arriane Rose Okong’o as a beneficiary, asserting that she is not the biological daughter of the late Mr Kithyo but was instead born from an affair between her mother and the deceased.

She further argues that the entire process was conducted with undue haste, preventing her, her mother, and her siblings from participating in key decisions.

According to court documents, Melany and her siblings Mark Muinde and Ruth Kavinya were not consulted before the application for letters of administration was made.

She claims that the grant was based on a fraudulent letter dated April 29, 2024, allegedly issued by an assistant chief who relied on information from Mr Isaac Kimeu Kithyo, a person she insists is neither a beneficiary nor a personal representative of the estate.

An affidavit filed in support of the letters of administration lists eight beneficiaries, including Melany and her two siblings, but omits her mother, Ms Kithyo.

Melany has stated that her parents were legally married under Akamba customary law in December 1974, and their union was later formalised in a Christian ceremony on December 25 of the same year.

She claims that following her father’s death, Mr Matemu excluded them from the burial arrangements, and the burial proceeded despite a court challenge.

The grant of letters of administration was set to be confirmed on March 3, 2025, but the process has now been halted pending the hearing of Melany’s application in May.

