A heavily intoxicated motorist drives recklessly along a busy road in Nairobi and almost causes multiple accidents - Other motorists chased him down! Ni Kama Movie (VIDEO)







Sunday, March 2, 2025 - There was drama along one of the major roads in the city after other motorists chased down a heavily intoxicated driver to prevent him from causing a fatal accident.

In the video, the rogue motorist is seen speeding dangerously and losing control of the vehicle, almost colliding head-on with oncoming cars.

Motorists driving behind him tried to hoot to alert him, but he continued speeding and swaying on the road, forcing them to chase him down.

A traffic police officer on duty was informed about the drunk motorist, forcing her to hop on a motorbike and chase him down.

The intoxicated driver was cornered after a matatu blocked his way.

He was forcefully removed from his vehicle and almost beaten up.

He was later arrested, and his car towed to the police station.

Watch video of the dramatic chase.

A heavily intoxicated motorist drives recklessly along a busy road in Nairobi and almost causes multiple accidents - Other motorists chased him down! Ni Kama Movie pic.twitter.com/al97aVPOFt — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 2, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST