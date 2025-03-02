Family Wrangles!! Wife to the late billionaire GERISHON KIRIMA ousted as his son takes over his multibillion estate

Sunday, March 2, 2025 - For 14 years, the dispute over former Starehe MP, Gerishon Kirima’s multi-billion-shilling estate has played out in courtrooms, marked by legal battles, accusations of betrayal, and contested wills.
What began as a straightforward succession process following
his death in 2010 quickly turned into a prolonged feud, with family members
fighting over control of vast properties and business interests.
In the latest twist, the High Court has removed Teresia
Wairimu Kirima, the widow, from her role as administrator and appointed her
stepson, Stephen Kirima, to take charge of the estate.
The ruling by Justice Eric Nyaundi comes after allegations
that Wairimu had interfered with the estate’s finances by collecting rental
income from its properties but failing to remit a substantial portion to the Government.
The court also found that Wairimu and Maria Njeri Kirima had
been occupying properties registered under the estate without legal
justification.
Their continued stay in these properties had, according to
the ruling, denied other beneficiaries their rightful access to the assets.
With this decision, the court effectively handed over
control of the estate to Stephen Kirima, who will now oversee its management
alongside Wairimu’s daughter, Wanjiru Kirima.
The ruling marks a significant shift in a dispute that has
seen deep divisions within the Kirima family.
Shortly after Gerishon Kirima’s death, multiple wills
surfaced, each claiming to represent his final wishes.
Some family members questioned their authenticity, alleging
that Kirima had been in no condition to draft a legitimate will due to his
declining health in his final years.
Others accused certain relatives of hiding assets or seeking
to manipulate the estate’s distribution in their favour.
Over the years, the case has been punctuated by dramatic
accusations, with some beneficiaries claiming that Wairimu had unfairly
benefited from the estate while sidelining others.
The court’s decision now places the future of the estate in
the hands of Stephen Kirima, who is expected to initiate a fresh review of the
estate’s financial standing, settle any outstanding obligations, and ensure
that the properties are properly distributed among the heirs.
The Kirima estate, which includes prime land in Nairobi,
industrial properties, and shares in various companies, remains one of the most
contested family fortunes in the country.
As Stephen Kirima assumes control, the legal and financial
battles surrounding the inheritance are far from over.
Meanwhile, Wairimu’s removal signals a dramatic shift in the
family’s power dynamics.
Having managed the estate for over a decade, she now finds
herself stripped of control, a move that is likely to spark further legal
action as the Kirima family continues to battle over one of Kenya’s most
high-profile inheritances.
