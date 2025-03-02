Family Wrangles!! Wife to the late billionaire GERISHON KIRIMA ousted as his son takes over his multibillion estate







Sunday, March 2, 2025 - For 14 years, the dispute over former Starehe MP, Gerishon Kirima’s multi-billion-shilling estate has played out in courtrooms, marked by legal battles, accusations of betrayal, and contested wills.

What began as a straightforward succession process following his death in 2010 quickly turned into a prolonged feud, with family members fighting over control of vast properties and business interests.

In the latest twist, the High Court has removed Teresia Wairimu Kirima, the widow, from her role as administrator and appointed her stepson, Stephen Kirima, to take charge of the estate.

The ruling by Justice Eric Nyaundi comes after allegations that Wairimu had interfered with the estate’s finances by collecting rental income from its properties but failing to remit a substantial portion to the Government.

The court also found that Wairimu and Maria Njeri Kirima had been occupying properties registered under the estate without legal justification.

Their continued stay in these properties had, according to the ruling, denied other beneficiaries their rightful access to the assets.

With this decision, the court effectively handed over control of the estate to Stephen Kirima, who will now oversee its management alongside Wairimu’s daughter, Wanjiru Kirima.

The ruling marks a significant shift in a dispute that has seen deep divisions within the Kirima family.

Shortly after Gerishon Kirima’s death, multiple wills surfaced, each claiming to represent his final wishes.

Some family members questioned their authenticity, alleging that Kirima had been in no condition to draft a legitimate will due to his declining health in his final years.

Others accused certain relatives of hiding assets or seeking to manipulate the estate’s distribution in their favour.

Over the years, the case has been punctuated by dramatic accusations, with some beneficiaries claiming that Wairimu had unfairly benefited from the estate while sidelining others.

The court’s decision now places the future of the estate in the hands of Stephen Kirima, who is expected to initiate a fresh review of the estate’s financial standing, settle any outstanding obligations, and ensure that the properties are properly distributed among the heirs.

The Kirima estate, which includes prime land in Nairobi, industrial properties, and shares in various companies, remains one of the most contested family fortunes in the country.

As Stephen Kirima assumes control, the legal and financial battles surrounding the inheritance are far from over.

Meanwhile, Wairimu’s removal signals a dramatic shift in the family’s power dynamics.

Having managed the estate for over a decade, she now finds herself stripped of control, a move that is likely to spark further legal action as the Kirima family continues to battle over one of Kenya’s most high-profile inheritances.