REVEALED! GEOFFREY MOSIRIA faked sickness to avoid arrest! SAKAJA used him to do dirty work during the recent Stima Plaza saga and abandoned him







Sunday, March 2, 2025 - Nairobi County Chief Environment Officer, Geoffrey Mosiria, reportedly faked sickness after learning that security agencies were planning to arrest him, following the recent drama at Stima Plaza where County staff dumped garbage and raw sewage.

Nairobi Governor, Johson Sakaja, used Mosiria to do the ‘dirty work’ at Stima Plaza and later abandoned him when leaders across the political divide condemned him and called for his arrest.

Mosiria is said to have admitted himself to a city hospital and switched off his phones after learning that detectives were closing down on him.

He posted photos in the hospital and lied that he had developed an infection.

See how Sunday Nation reported exposed him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST