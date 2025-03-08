Did popular and controversial Thika Road Bishop JEREMIAH WAWERU of Church of The Lord attend a church service while drunk? VIDEO sparks reactions







Saturday, March 8, 2025 - Controversial Thika Road Bishop Jeremiah Waweru, the founder of Church of The Lord located at Roasters, has caused murmurs online after he attended a church service while intoxicated.

He sounded incoherent due to the effects of alcohol as he preached to the congregation.

The rogue man of God had clearly taken a few bottles before the prayer service.

Bishop Waweru is not a stranger to controversies.

Some time back, he was arrested and his gun confiscated after he shot a man in Mwiki, Kasarani, while drunk.

He is also notorious for staging miracles at his church along Thika Road, which is always packed to the brim.

Watch the video and reactions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST