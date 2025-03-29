Another leaked audio between Mathira MP, ERIC WAMUMBI, and his sidechick surfaces online - His late wife forwarded the audio files to friends and family before she took her own life



Saturday, March 29, 2025 - It has emerged that Mathira MP, Eric Wamumbi’s late wife, Catherine Koigi, was in possession of audio files between him and his sidechick before she died.

Reports indicate that before Catherine took her own life in 2020, she forwarded the audio files to friends and family, citing her husband's infidelity as the cause of her suicide.

She was fed up with Wamumbi’s philandering behaviours, which prompted her to jump into a dam.

Listen to one of the audio files between Wamumbi and his side chick.

