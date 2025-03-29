Another leaked audio between Mathira MP, ERIC WAMUMBI, and his sidechick surfaces online - His late wife forwarded the audio files to friends and family before she took her own life

Saturday, March 29, 2025 - It has emerged that Mathira MP, Eric Wamumbi’s late wife, Catherine Koigi, was in possession of audio files between him and his sidechick before she died.
Reports indicate that before Catherine took her own life in
2020, she forwarded the audio files to friends and family, citing her husband's
infidelity as the cause of her suicide.
She was fed up with Wamumbi’s philandering behaviours, which
prompted her to jump into a dam.
Listen to one of the audio files between Wamumbi and his
side chick.
LEAKED: HOW MATHIRA MP ERIC WAMUMBI DROVE WIFE TO SUICIDE:— Francis Gaitho (@FGaitho237) March 28, 2025
Part 1 of 8
In a series of leaked audio files, it has emerged that Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi used to record conversations with his girlfriends and somehow avail them to his late wife Catherine Koigi (RIP) or their child… pic.twitter.com/KscyE2AiE9
