A rogue principal in Kisumu on the spot for cutting down trees within the school compound for his private charcoal business - This is wrong

Friday, March 14, 2025 - Reports have emerged against the principal of Ndiru Secondary School in Seme, Kisumu County, with claims that he has been engaging in activities that not only exploit school resources for personal financial gain but also impose an unjust financial burdens on students.
Details indicate that the head of the institution,
identified as Mr Odipo, has allegedly been cutting down trees within the school
compound to produce charcoal, which he then sells privately, while
simultaneously enforcing strict monetary demands on students, including sending
them home for trip and setbook charges regardless of whether their school fees
are up to date.
Concerns have been raised that such actions, which
repeatedly disrupt learning and place undue pressure on students, could
contribute to deteriorating mental health among learners, potentially leading
to serious consequences if not urgently addressed by education authorities.
"Hi Cyprian.
Kindly expose this teacher. His Name is Mr Odipo Principal Ndiru Secondary
School, in Seme. He is cutting down trees within school compound and burning
charcoal that he sells for personal gains. He has sent students home for trip
and setbook charges, even those without fee balances. He insists that the money
must be pain in cash before any child is allowed to resume learning. Students
are tired of being sent home every other time. These are some of the events
that trigger or worsen depression in teens. The ministry needs to sort him out
before students start retaliating, or lives get lost."
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments