A rogue principal in Kisumu on the spot for cutting down trees within the school compound for his private charcoal business - This is wrong







Friday, March 14, 2025 - Reports have emerged against the principal of Ndiru Secondary School in Seme, Kisumu County, with claims that he has been engaging in activities that not only exploit school resources for personal financial gain but also impose an unjust financial burdens on students.

Details indicate that the head of the institution, identified as Mr Odipo, has allegedly been cutting down trees within the school compound to produce charcoal, which he then sells privately, while simultaneously enforcing strict monetary demands on students, including sending them home for trip and setbook charges regardless of whether their school fees are up to date.

Concerns have been raised that such actions, which repeatedly disrupt learning and place undue pressure on students, could contribute to deteriorating mental health among learners, potentially leading to serious consequences if not urgently addressed by education authorities.

"Hi Cyprian. Kindly expose this teacher. His Name is Mr Odipo Principal Ndiru Secondary School, in Seme. He is cutting down trees within school compound and burning charcoal that he sells for personal gains. He has sent students home for trip and setbook charges, even those without fee balances. He insists that the money must be pain in cash before any child is allowed to resume learning. Students are tired of being sent home every other time. These are some of the events that trigger or worsen depression in teens. The ministry needs to sort him out before students start retaliating, or lives get lost."

The Kenyan DAILY POST