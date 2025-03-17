Pastor NG’ANG’A’s candid advice to single women searching for love sparks reactions - ‘Usiniite babe, niite ng’ombe sasa’







Monday, March 17, 2025 - Controversial city pastor, James Ng’ang’a, of Neno Evangelism Centre has left tongues wagging over his candid advice to women searching for love.

Speaking during a church service, Ng’ang’a urged women to be more selective in their relationships, warning that entertaining multiple men could be hindering their chances of settling down.

According to the outspoken preacher, many women remain single because they allow themselves to be misled by men who offer nothing but sweet words and empty promises.

He pointed out that some women fall too easily for affectionate terms like babe and sweetheart, only to end up heartbroken when the relationships fail to materialize into anything meaningful.

"Kenya haijafanya wewe usiolewe, ni wewe uko na obstacles, ni wewe unatafunwa kama Big G unatemwa chini na hawa wakora," he declared.

Ng’ang’a advised women to set higher standards, urging them to demand genuine commitment instead of getting swept away by flattering words.

Love, he implied, should be about true commitment - not just catchy nicknames and temporary flattery.

"Ukiskia hizo babe zinajaa ndani yako mwambie sitaki babe, unamwambia niite ng'ombe sasa," he quipped, suggesting that women should reject superficial affection and insist on meaningful relationships.

The Kenyan DAILY POST