DRAMA at Ram Hospital in Kisii after a doctor was confronted by his lover at his workplace for being a deadbeat dad, leading to a violent altercation (VIDEO)







Thursday, March 27, 2025 - Members of the public were treated to a dramatic incident at Ram Hospital in Kisii after a lady stormed in breathing fire and confronted her baby daddy, who is a doctor at the private facility, for being a deadbeat dad.

The infuriated lady was heard lamenting that the man doesn’t take care of their children, forcing her to raise them single-handedly.

She further complained that her married baby daddy had paid school fees for his other kids, neglecting the ones born out of wedlock.

‘’My kids are at home due to lack of school fees while your other kids are in school,’’ she said.

As the altercation ensued, the rogue doctor removed his belt and started whipping the woman, prompting passersby to intervene.

“Let him kill me. I am already an orphan’’ she cried out after her baby daddy turned violent.

Watch the video.

DRAMA at Ram Hospital in Kisii after a doctor was confronted by his lover at his workplace for being a deadbeat dad, leading to a violent altercation pic.twitter.com/OHqCcWKVrz — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 27, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST