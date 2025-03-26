Gloves off as CS MUTURI fires back at President RUTO for calling him ‘fairly incompetent’







Wednesday, March 26, 2025 - Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has fired back at President William Ruto after the Head of State labeled him “fairly incompetent” during his tenure as Attorney General.

Speaking during an Iftar dinner at State House on Tuesday, President Ruto criticized Muturi for delaying the implementation of the Muslim Endowment Fund (Waqf), a proposal by Muslim leaders.

“I had a problem with the AG who was there before—he was fairly incompetent.”

“But now, I have a very competent lady in the position, and I can assure you that the issues of Waqf will be sorted out within months,” Ruto stated.

In response, Muturi clarified that the Waqf Act No. 8 of 2022 did not contain provisions for a Muslim Endowment Fund.

“It must be understood that a waqf is a religious, charitable, or benevolent endowment by a person who professes the Muslim faith and is managed by the Waqf Commission,” he stated.

Muturi has also defended his record as AG, highlighting key achievements in litigation, legal reforms, and government advisory services.

He detailed significant accomplishments, including saving the Government Sh17.5 billion in legal claims through successful court defenses.

Ruto’s sharp rebuke underscores an escalating rift between him and Muturi, who has recently criticized the Kenya Kwanza administration over its handling of abductions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST