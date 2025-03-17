Reactions as former gorgeous model and KU graduate turns into a mama mboga hustle after getting married - Is marriage a scam? (PHOTOs)







Monday, March 17, 2025 – Once a dazzling model gracing Kenya’s fashion runways, Scholastica Bibi Ya Mmeru, has taken an unexpected turn, now running a mama mboga business to make ends meet.

The 26-year-old, a Bachelor of Commerce (Finance) graduate from Kenyatta University, was raised by her grandparents.

However, life took an unexpected turn in 2020 when she lost her grandmother, leaving her to fend for herself.

In 2022, love came calling, and she moved in with her partner.

However, he disapproved of her modelling, prompting her to quit and start a vegetable business to stay afloat.

"By early 2023, I had stopped modelling completely. We moved in together, and he provided everything in the house.”

“I spent most of my time indoors, doing housewife duties," she said.

"I graduated in 2024 and started applying for jobs. So far, I have sent over 500 applications, but nothing has worked out.”

“In mid-January, I decided to take control of my life and opened a mama mboga kibanda while still waiting to get a job," she added.

Her story has sparked debate online, with some applauding her resilience and willingness to earn an honest living, while others argue that love should never come at the cost of personal dreams.

