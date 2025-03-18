DRAMA as a female cop and a Kanjo lady almost exchange blows in Nairobi CBD after a heated altercation (VIDEO)

Tuesday, March 18, 2025 - Members of the public were treated to a dramatic incident following a heated altercation between a female traffic police officer and a kanjo lady in the Nairobi Central Business District.
In a video shared on social media, the two ladies are seen
confronting each other and almost exchanging blows in broad-daylight as
passersby watched.
The officer accused the kanjo lady of hurling
unprintable insults at her, calling her a loose woman.
“Umenizoea sana,” the kanjo lady, who was fuming in
anger, was heard complaining as the scuffle between the two ensued.
Watch the video.
DRAMA as a female cop and a Kanjo lady almost exchange blows in Nairobi CBD after a heated altercation pic.twitter.com/Moo0bwsXR4— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 18, 2025
