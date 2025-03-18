DRAMA as a female cop and a Kanjo lady almost exchange blows in Nairobi CBD after a heated altercation (VIDEO)





Tuesday, March 18, 2025 - Members of the public were treated to a dramatic incident following a heated altercation between a female traffic police officer and a kanjo lady in the Nairobi Central Business District.

In a video shared on social media, the two ladies are seen confronting each other and almost exchanging blows in broad-daylight as passersby watched.

The officer accused the kanjo lady of hurling unprintable insults at her, calling her a loose woman.

“Umenizoea sana,” the kanjo lady, who was fuming in anger, was heard complaining as the scuffle between the two ensued.

Watch the video.

DRAMA as a female cop and a Kanjo lady almost exchange blows in Nairobi CBD after a heated altercation pic.twitter.com/Moo0bwsXR4 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 18, 2025

