Defiant RUTO donates another Ksh 20 million to AIC Fellowship Annex Church in Eldoret amid criticism







Sunday, March 9, 2025 - President William Ruto on Sunday donated Sh 20 million to the AIC Fellowship Annex Church in Eldoret, reiterating his commitment to supporting church construction projects despite ongoing criticism over his generous donations.

Speaking during the church service, Ruto acknowledged the controversy surrounding large donations to churches but turned to biblical references to justify his actions.

“I know there is a lot of debate about donations to churches, but I believe in giving to God. As it is written, 'Give, and it will be given to you,” Ruto said.

The President revealed that the church had raised Sh 10 million during a recent fundraiser, and he pledged to double the amount with his personal donation.

“The Annex church raised Sh10 million last week, and as promised, I will give double the amount to ensure the church construction is completed by the end of the year,” he announced to applause from the congregation.

This latest contribution comes a week after Ruto's recent donation of a similar amount to Jesus Winner Ministry in Nairobi.

