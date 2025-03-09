Defiant RUTO donates another Ksh 20 million to AIC Fellowship Annex Church in Eldoret amid criticism

Sunday, March 9, 2025
- President William Ruto on Sunday donated Sh 20 million to the AIC
Fellowship Annex Church in Eldoret, reiterating his commitment to supporting
church construction projects despite ongoing criticism over his generous
donations.
Speaking during the church service, Ruto acknowledged the
controversy surrounding large donations to churches but turned to biblical
references to justify his actions.
“I know there is a lot of debate about donations to
churches, but I believe in giving to God. As it is written, 'Give, and it will
be given to you,” Ruto said.
The President revealed that the church had raised Sh 10
million during a recent fundraiser, and he pledged to double the amount with
his personal donation.
“The Annex church raised Sh10 million last week, and as
promised, I will give double the amount to ensure the church construction is completed
by the end of the year,” he announced to applause from the congregation.
This latest contribution comes a week after Ruto's recent
donation of a similar amount to Jesus Winner Ministry in Nairobi.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments