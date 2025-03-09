CCTV captures a man in Umoja stealing all machines from a barbershop, a week after he was employed (VIDEOs)







Sunday, March 9, 2025 - A man is on the run after stealing shaving machines from a barbershop in Umoja, a week after he was employed.

He lied to his colleague that he was taking the machines for repair, only for him to vanish.

The matter has been reported to the police.

CCTV footage shows a man in Umoja stealing all machines from a barbershop just a week after he was employed by the shop owner.



"Hi Cyprian. Niko na issue hapa naomba unipostie, kuna jamaa aliniomba kazi ya kinyozi a week ago nikampea, and guess what, yesterday he stole all the… pic.twitter.com/9J5yCtBfWY — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) March 9, 2025