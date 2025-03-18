Panic as Gatundu LADY disappears under mysterious circumstances after leaving her boyfriend’s house to meet a friend at Ruiru Bypass (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, March 18, 2025 - A family in Gatundu is searching for their 22 year old daughter who went missing on 15th March 2025 after leaving her boyfriend’s house to meet a friend.

Rosemary Njeri was to meet a friend at Ruiru bypass on the fateful day she went missing.

However, she disappeared along the way and didn’t meet her friend as planned.

Her phone has been switched off, leaving her family members and friends in panic.

The matter has been reported to the police and investigations into her mysterious disappearance launched.





The Kenyan DAILY POST