A Bishop arrested for running a bogus university - He was caught red handed by detectives giving fake certificates and degrees to unsuspecting graduates in Nyali (PHOTOs)







Saturday, March 1, 2025 - Two individuals have been arrested for operating illegal institutions offering degrees without accreditation.

The suspects, Moses Masiga, the Chancellor of North Western Christian University College linked to Power International Ministries University Inc. and his Vice Chancellor Jackson Khayamba, were caught red-handed following a complaint from the Commission for University Education regarding illegal institutions offering degrees without accreditation.

In a swift response, a team of Detectives proceeded to Wild Waters Nyali.

There, they stumbled upon a sham graduation ceremony in full swing, complete with unsuspecting "graduates" about to receive their bogus certificates.

The event was promptly declared a crime scene and brought to an abrupt halt.

At the scene, Detectives recovered counterfeit certificates, including 7 honorary doctorate degrees, 7 academic doctorate degrees, 20 master’s degrees, 65 bachelor’s degrees, 14 diplomas and 5 certificates all intended for unsuspecting individuals eager to don caps and gowns.

The arrested suspects are currently in custody, undergoing processing, and will be charged with the offence of offering degrees without accreditation from a foreign university, in violation of Section 28 of the University Act.

The Kenyan DAILY POST