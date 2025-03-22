COTU boss, FRANCIS ATWOLI, exposed as a serial liar - See how he lied to an ailing lady! She is now dead







Saturday, March 22, 2025 - Last year, COTU boss, Francis Atwoli, posted a photo on his X account after visiting an ailing lady and claimed that he was flying her to India for specialized treatment.

“Paid courtesy call to our ailing KPWU Branch Secretary Mombasa, Sister Dolphine Muunde as we prepare to take her to India for specialized treatment, God bless,’’ Atwoli tweeted.

It is now emerging that Atwoli didn’t honour his promise.

According to an X user, the lady succumbed to her illness and was buried on Saturday after Atwoli lied to her.

The Kenyan DAILY POST