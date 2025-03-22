Latest PHOTOs of State House Nairobi after renovations spark reactions - RUTO has reportedly spent over Ksh 800 million!







Saturday, March 22, 2025 - State House Nairobi’s latest renovations, reportedly costing Ksh 800 million, have sparked reactions among Kenyans.

The iconic structure, known for its symmetrical elegance and signature columns, has undergone major modifications, including new roofing, a deeper parapet, and merged entrances.

Many have criticized the president for altering its historic architecture, arguing that globally, such landmarks are preserved, not changed.

See the photos and reactions below.

