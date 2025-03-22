Ametoa Bunduki Anataka Kuniua - Drama in Karen as a KIKUYU woman and her husband fight over multimillion property (VIDEO)

Saturday, March 22, 2025 - There was drama in the leafy suburbs of Karen after a businessman and his estranged wife had a public altercation over property row.
The woman stormed the multi-million home with a court order
and claimed ownership.
She alleged that she built the lavish home before she parted
ways with her husband.
“Ni mimi nimejenga hii nyumba (I am the one who has
built this house)” she lamented.
“I built this house for my kids and they deserve to live
here,” she added.
Her husband attempted to whip out his pistol during the
altercation, forcing her to flee.
“Ametoa bunduki anataka kuniua,” she said as she
scampered to safety.
In the dramatic video, the disgruntled woman was heard
accusing her husband of forcefully grabbing the property and using the name of
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki to threaten her.
“You have been threatening me using Deputy President Kithure
Kindiki’s name. Unasema unajua Kindiki. I also know President Ruto. Ruto
knows this is my property,” the woman, who is well-known in Karen and has
political connections, said.
Police were forced to intervene and quell the situation as
neighbours and passersby watched from a distance.
Watch the video.
Ametoa Bunduki Anataka Kuniua - Drama in Karen as a KIKUYU woman and her husband fight over multimillion property pic.twitter.com/ILvCPyUZfD— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 22, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
