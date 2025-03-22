Ametoa Bunduki Anataka Kuniua - Drama in Karen as a KIKUYU woman and her husband fight over multimillion property (VIDEO)







Saturday, March 22, 2025 - There was drama in the leafy suburbs of Karen after a businessman and his estranged wife had a public altercation over property row.

The woman stormed the multi-million home with a court order and claimed ownership.

She alleged that she built the lavish home before she parted ways with her husband.

“Ni mimi nimejenga hii nyumba (I am the one who has built this house)” she lamented.

“I built this house for my kids and they deserve to live here,” she added.

Her husband attempted to whip out his pistol during the altercation, forcing her to flee.

“Ametoa bunduki anataka kuniua,” she said as she scampered to safety.

In the dramatic video, the disgruntled woman was heard accusing her husband of forcefully grabbing the property and using the name of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki to threaten her.

“You have been threatening me using Deputy President Kithure Kindiki’s name. Unasema unajua Kindiki. I also know President Ruto. Ruto knows this is my property,” the woman, who is well-known in Karen and has political connections, said.

Police were forced to intervene and quell the situation as neighbours and passersby watched from a distance.

