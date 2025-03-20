A Kenyan woman narrates how her husband started cheating months after their wedding - He brought his sidechick to their matrimonial bed when she was away for work







Thursday, March 20, 2025 - A Kenyan woman has taken to social media to narrate about her marital woes after walking out of her troubled marriage.

She married her long-time partner in a traditional wedding ceremony, whom she had known for 8 years.

However, he started cheating months after they settled down.

The aggrieved woman, who works with a sea company, travelled for work outside the country for months, only for her husband to bring his side chick to their matrimonial bed.

Her cheating husband would even ask her for money and use it to finance vacation trips to Mombasa with his side chick.

When she came back from her work trip outside the country, she did her research and discovered that her husband was cheating, less than 8 months after their traditional wedding.

She then decided to walk out of her marriage.

