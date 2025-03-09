Defiant RUTO defends Church donations amid public outcry, slams critics as “people who don’t believe in God”







Sunday, March 9, 2025 - Embattled President William Ruto has hit back at critics questioning his hefty church donations, despite his earlier austerity pledge.

His recent Ksh. 20 million pledge, along with a promise of Ksh. 100 million for an upcoming fundraiser at Jesus Winner Ministry in Nairobi, has sparked widespread outrage.

Speaking at AIC Fellowship Annex in Eldoret on Sunday, Ruto dismissed his critics as “people who don’t believe in God” and vowed to continue funding religious projects.

“The devil is very proud… There is controversy about giving in churches and the place of God in Kenya,” he told the congregation.

Citing Daniel 11:32, he insisted that “the gates of hell shall not prevail against Kenya.”

Ruto further doubled the amount raised at AIC Fellowship’s recent fundraiser, instructing the bishop to “multiply it by two and send me the invoice.”

Meanwhile, protests erupted in Nairobi’s Roysambu area near Jesus Winner Ministry, where demonstrators attempted to block Thika Road in defiance of Ruto’s donations.

Heavy police deployment thwarted their planned protest at the church premises.

Critics have also accused the church’s leader, Bishop Edward Mwai, of enabling questionable financial contributions.

Last year, at the peak of anti-government protests, Ruto barred State officials from participating in church fundraisers to curb corruption.

However, with growing dissatisfaction over Government failures in healthcare and education, the President now defends his donations as a moral duty.

“We are losing our youth to drugs. Some people tell us not to care about the country’s moral standing? We must!” Ruto declared.

The Kenyan DAILY POST