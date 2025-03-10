MADNESS! This slay queen pulling wild moves in a hospital ward has left tongues wagging (VIDEO)







Monday, March 10, 2025 - A viral video of a slay queen dancing in a hospital ward - hospital gown and drip line still intact - has stirred mixed reactions online.

The ‘patient’ is seen pulling off wild moves while sneakily checking if hospital staff are watching.

While some netizens find it amusing, others are concerned about the extreme lengths content creators go to for viral moments.

Some even believe she wasn’t sick and was simply using the hospital as a backdrop for clout-chasing!

Watch the video below.

