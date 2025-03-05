





Wednesday, March 5, 2025 - Bradley Marongo, better known as Gen Z Goliath, was caught on camera rushing into his car to avoid public attention in one of the city estates, weeks after he jetted into the country from Dubai, where he had gone for a business trip.

In the video, curious members of the public are seen staring at Marongo as he boards his heavily tinted car in a hurry before speeding off.

He didn’t want to interact with his fans, most of whom wanted to take photos and videos with him.

Marongo came into the limelight during Gen Z protests due to his towering height.

His life has totally transformed, following his newfound fame.

He has been landing lucrative deals in and out of the country after hiring a manager.

Watch the video.

Watch a video of BRADLEY MARONGO alias GEN Z GOLIATH rushing into his car to avoid public attention - Kiburi Imeanza pic.twitter.com/UpQglWJ8HN — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 5, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST