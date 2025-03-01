Angry locals torch SIMION CHEBOI’s side chick’s house after he was found dead - The county medical doctor visited her residence before he went missing (PHOTOs)







Saturday, March 1, 2025 - A house belonging to a woman believed to be the main suspect behind the murder of Simion Cheboi, a dentist, has been torched by angry locals.

Cheboi, who specialized in dental health at Iten County Referral Hospital, went missing on February 21.

He had gone to visit the woman, who is believed to be his side chick.

His body was discovered at Annin Hills by a local chief.

The woman was detained at Iten Police Station as investigations continue.





See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST