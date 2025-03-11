A suspected ring of organized criminals involved in tax fraud arrested at a godown in Eastleigh and goods worth millions seized - No wonder Somalis make crazy profits (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, March 11, 2025 - DCI detectives have arrested 18 suspects at a godown in Eastleigh, Nairobi, after they were ambushed while offloading a consignment of fabrics allegedly on transit from the port of Mombasa to DRC.

The arrest which was effected last evening followed days of surveillance by hawkshaws from the elite Operation Support Unit (OSU), who have been trailing a suspected ring of organized criminals involved in tax fraud by falsely declaring goods as exports but later diverting them into local markets.

In a classic case of impunity and conspiracy with rogue government officials, the trailer carrying the consignment (http://reg.no. KBT 641G/ZD3436), was spotted changing its original registration plates to KBY 548K at the Machakos Junction, and at the same time tampered with the Regional Electronic Cargo Tracking System (RECTS) before proceeding with the journey towards Nairobi.

After several stops around the Capital perhaps to find out whether the tampering had been detected, the trailer proceeded with the journey to Mai Mahiu, where the driver assisted by another person decorated the truck with some stickers to further conceal the identity of the trailer.

The vehicle then took a turn to Nairobi's Eastleigh area at the KBS parking yard where it was opened and the offloading started.

Right on cue, the detectives struck rounding up the 18, including tMeshack Leo (driver) and two store owners, Yusuf Mohammed Noor and Abdi Nasir Dur.

Preliminary investigations have established that the same syndicate has been under investigations by DCI and KRA Investigations Department whereby it previously diverted 5 trucks with the same type of consignment and consignee/ importer, one Kasdama Kasongo Francois of DRC.

It is also believed that the suspects are part of a wider criminal web that has been diverting goods on transit, having mastered the art of compromising RECTS officers manning the trackers and those deployed on the transit corridor to respond in case of an alert on interference of the RECTS seal.

Notably, imported textile is subjected to higher rates of taxation thus the cartel evades huge amounts of taxes leading to loss of revenue by the government.

The scene is being processed as the investigation continues.

