Comedian TERENCE CREATIVE and his wife, MILLY CHEBBY, break silence over claims of infidelity in their marriage







Saturday, March 15, 2025 - Popular content creators Terence Creative and Milly Chebby have finally broken their silence regarding their much-anticipated wedding and the rumors that surrounded its delay in 2024.

Speaking on Milly Chebby’s YouTube channel, the couple took time to reflect on various speculations, including allegations of infidelity.

Terence firmly dismissed the cheating claims, stating that the reports were entirely false and that he had never even met the person he was accused of being involved with.

“I did not do it.”

“We have never even met.”

“If we haven’t seen each other face to face, how would we even meet physically?”

“I will release recordings when the time is right.”

“If I had cheated, I would have admitted it, just like I did the first time.”

“But I won’t take the blame for something I didn’t do,” he asserted.

Addressing speculation surrounding their postponed wedding, Milly clarified that Terence was not responsible for the delay.

She explained that while they had planned for the ceremony, unforeseen circumstances intervened.

“We were supposed to have our wedding last year, but it did not happen.”

“However, I always believe in God’s timing. When the time is right, it will come to pass.”

“It was not because of what people were saying - that Terence refused to do the wedding. That is a lie,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST