SHOCK as a young woman is abused and strangled to death by two men in Embakasi - She was found half-naked!







Tuesday, March 18, 2025 - Kenya continues to grapple with a surge in femicide cases, with 97 women killed in the past three months, according to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Eliud Lagat.

The latest incident occurred in Embakasi, Nairobi, where a young woman was brutally murdered.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have launched investigations into the case, in which two men allegedly strangled the victim to death in the Jua Kali area.

According to the DCI, the suspects cornered the woman, believed to be in her early 20s, and assaulted her before fleeing when nearby residents, alerted by the commotion, approached the scene.

The unresponsive victim was discovered by the residents, who immediately contacted the police.

Upon arrival, detectives found her body with lowered undergarments and visible strangulation marks on her neck.

The scene was documented before the body was moved to City Mortuary for identification and a postmortem examination.

While addressing the rising cases of femicide recently, President Ruto attributed the crisis to moral decay and criminal activity.

“As parents, starting with myself, we must also deal with the moral issue,” he said in November.

Ruto has since formed a task force, chaired by former Deputy Chief Justice Nancy Baraza, to address the issue.Top of Form

