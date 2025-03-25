Kisii woman who was assaulted at a funeral reveals the SHOCKING reason she was forced to throw soil in estranged husband’s grave (VIDEO)







Tuesday, March 25, 2025 - A Kisii woman, who was captured in a disturbing viral video being assaulted and forced to throw soil into a grave during a burial, has finally broken her silence.

Speaking from a hospital where she is recovering, Mellen - a nurse in Narok - shared her heartbreaking ordeal.

She revealed that she had separated from her husband and was living independently when she was informed of his tragic death in an accident.

Mellen also revealed that her late husband had been violent during their marriage, which led to their separation.

His family asked her to bring their children to pay their last respects.

However, she quickly realized she was unwelcome.

“I was told to take the children to bury their father. I traveled to Kisii to find out what happened, but I was forbidden from asking any questions.”

“And yet, he was already married! I only found out after they chased me away,” she recounted.

Things escalated when she requested that his body be placed in the house they had built together. The family refused, growing furious.

“Little did I know they had planned to harm me. When my cousin took the children to the grave, they attacked me with sticks and even threw me inside,” she alleged.

She claimed his family forced her to throw soil into the grave to prevent her from remarrying.

So far, three people have been arrested over the shocking incident, and investigations are ongoing.Bottom of Form

