“What I witnessed left me speechless” Former Gor Mahia Treasurer, SALLY BOLO, exposes rampant match fixing at Kenya Premier League! MATASI is guilty

Friday, March 28, 2025 - Former Gor Mahia treasurer, Sally Bolo, has revealed that match fixing is rampant among players at the Kenya Premier League.
Taking to her X account, she recounted a match between
Police FC and KCB at the Police Stadium, where Patrick Matasi, who is at the
centre of a match fixing saga, conceded a soft goal.
He immediately picked a fight with defender Aboud Omar.
Their then coach, Zdravko Logarušić, a no-nonsense tactician, wasted no time in
substituting them both.
But instead of
taking his place on the bench, Matasi stormed straight to the dressing room in
a fit of rage.
Logarušić,
known for his demand for discipline and intelligence on the pitch, was later
forced out of Police FC sabotaged by senior players who were clearly serving
their own interests.
Bolo’s
revelations come after Matasi, one of the best goalkeepers in the country, was
captured on camera negotiating for a matching fixing deal.
Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has since suspended Matasi over the scandal.
