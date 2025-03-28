“What I witnessed left me speechless” Former Gor Mahia Treasurer, SALLY BOLO, exposes rampant match fixing at Kenya Premier League! MATASI is guilty







Friday, March 28, 2025 - Former Gor Mahia treasurer, Sally Bolo, has revealed that match fixing is rampant among players at the Kenya Premier League.

Taking to her X account, she recounted a match between Police FC and KCB at the Police Stadium, where Patrick Matasi, who is at the centre of a match fixing saga, conceded a soft goal.

He immediately picked a fight with defender Aboud Omar.

Their then coach, Zdravko Logarušić, a no-nonsense tactician, wasted no time in substituting them both.

But instead of taking his place on the bench, Matasi stormed straight to the dressing room in a fit of rage.

Logarušić, known for his demand for discipline and intelligence on the pitch, was later forced out of Police FC sabotaged by senior players who were clearly serving their own interests.

Bolo’s revelations come after Matasi, one of the best goalkeepers in the country, was captured on camera negotiating for a matching fixing deal.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has since suspended Matasi over the scandal.

The Kenyan DAILY POST