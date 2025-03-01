A medical doctor at Iten County Referral Hospital found dead after going to visit his side chick







Saturday, March 1, 2025 - Simion Cheboi, a medical doctor specializing in dental health at Iten County Referral Hospital, was found dead at Annin Hills after going missing on February 21.

Cheboi went missing after visiting his side chick, a bartender in the area.

Area Police Commander Peter Mulinge confirmed the tragic incident, stating that the area chief reported the discovery of Cheboi’s body to him.

Mulinge said investigations into Cheboi's death led to the arrest of his side chick, who was the last person seen with him.

She is currently detained at the Iten Police Station as investigations into the 48-year-old doctor's death continue.





Cheboi’s photos had been circulated on social media as his family desperately searched for him, only to be found dead.

The Kenyan DAILY POST