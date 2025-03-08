Was this Mzungu LADY scammed after falling in love with a man in Diani? He disappeared after they bought a prime piece of land







Saturday, March 8, 2025 - A mzungu lady is looking for a Kenyan man whom she claims is her husband.

She last saw him last month on 8th, before he went missing.

The distressed lady, who visited the country as a tourist, claims her husband is the owner of Coppa Cabana beach bar in Diani.

However, it is emerging that the cunning man may have lied to her that he owns the popular entertainment joint.

He is reportedly a beach boy and targets tourists, especially older rich women, before defrauding them.

The couple had bought a prime piece of land, and it is believed that the man wants to defraud her of the land.

The Kenyan DAILY POST