An audio between Mathira MP ERIC WAMUMBI and his side chick leaks - This is what led his late wife, CATHERINE, to suicide







Friday, March 28, 2025 - Mathira Member of Parliament Eric Wamumbi’s late wife, Catherine Njeri, died under mysterious circumstances in 2020, with reports emerging that she committed suicide over marital woes.

Back then, Wamumbi, a notorious womanizer, was an MCA for Konyu Ward.

He would cheat on her with multiple women, leading her to depression.

Before Wamumbi’s wife jumped into a dam in Nyeri, she had engaged one of his side chicks, wanting to know about their illicit affair.

An audio between Wamumbi and his side chick has surfaced online, painting a picture of a troubled marriage marred with infidelity, which led his wife to suicide.





Listen to the audio.

LEAKED: HOW MATHIRA MP ERIC WAMUMBI DROVE WIFE TO SUICIDE:



Part 2 of 8



Jesus Christ. Is this the job description of a side-chic? Is this what you side-chics do? Hamnanga huruma? No honor or shame whatsoever.



Listen to the infantile excitement in the voice of girlfriend… pic.twitter.com/xx5VSOgi8o — Francis Gaitho (@FGaitho237) March 28, 2025

