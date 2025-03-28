An audio between Mathira MP ERIC WAMUMBI and his side chick leaks - This is what led his late wife, CATHERINE, to suicide

Friday, March 28, 2025 - Mathira Member of Parliament Eric Wamumbi’s late wife, Catherine Njeri, died under mysterious circumstances in 2020, with reports emerging that she committed suicide over marital woes.
Back then, Wamumbi, a notorious womanizer, was an MCA for
Konyu Ward.
He would cheat on her with multiple women, leading her to
depression.
Before Wamumbi’s wife jumped into a dam in Nyeri, she had
engaged one of his side chicks, wanting to know about their illicit affair.
An audio between Wamumbi and his side chick has surfaced online, painting a picture of a troubled marriage marred with infidelity, which led his wife to suicide.
LEAKED: HOW MATHIRA MP ERIC WAMUMBI DROVE WIFE TO SUICIDE:— Francis Gaitho (@FGaitho237) March 28, 2025
Jesus Christ. Is this the job description of a side-chic? Is this what you side-chics do? Hamnanga huruma? No honor or shame whatsoever.
Listen to the infantile excitement in the voice of girlfriend… pic.twitter.com/xx5VSOgi8o
