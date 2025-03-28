KHALIF KAIRO’s ex-girlfriend, MARIA WAVINYA, shares hot PHOTOs from an exotic vacation as KAIRO languishes in remand after failing to raise Ksh 2M bond

Friday, March 28, 2025 - If there’s one undeniable truth about life, it’s that it moves on - no matter what.
Just ask disgraced city car dealer Khalif Kairo and his ex,
Maria Wavinya.
Once Kenya’s power couple, they flaunted their love across
the globe.
But when Kairo’s empire crumbled under fraud allegations,
Wavinya wasted no time moving on.
Now, as Kairo languishes in remand, unable to raise a Ksh 2M
bond, Wavinya is off on an exotic vacation with a mystery man, basking in
luxury.
In the grand scheme of things, life doesn’t wait - it simply
goes on.
Check out her photos below.
