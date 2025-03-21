AKOTHEE’s sister CEBBIE KOKS breaks silence after landing a plum job at DP KINDIKI’s office - ‘I will remain grounded’







Friday, March 21, 2025 - Public relations and communications expert, Elseba Awuor Kokeyo, better known as Cebbie Koks, has spoken for the first time about her new role as the Senior Protocol Officer - Coordination and Operations in the Office of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

Her appointment elicited mixed reactions with many eager to see how she will navigate her new responsibilities.

Speaking in a recent interview, Cebbie, who is also the younger sister of singer Akothee, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity.

"I received the news of my appointment with great honour and gratitude. It was both a humbling and exciting moment, knowing that I have been entrusted with such a critical role.”

“I deeply appreciate the confidence placed in me, and I am eager to serve with diligence and professionalism," she said.

Boasting over eight years of experience in PR and communications, she believes her expertise in stakeholder engagement, diplomacy, and crisis management will be invaluable in executing her duties.

"I am actively preparing by familiarising myself with the specific demands of the role while drawing from my experience in communication, protocol management, and strategic coordination," she added.

While acknowledging the scrutiny and expectation that comes with public service, she vowed to remain grounded and serve with integrity.

"I understand that public service comes with scrutiny and high expectations, and I welcome the interest my appointment has generated.

“My priority is to serve with integrity, remain grounded, and let my work speak for itself" she stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST