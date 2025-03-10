I have never been single - LILIAN NG’ANG’A opens up on her romantic journey from dating a Mzungu to ALFRED MUTUA and JULIANI







Monday, March 10, 2025 - Former Machakos First Lady Lillian Ng’ang’a has revealed intriguing details about her romantic journey, admitting that she has never truly been single.

In an interview with Dr. Ofweneke, the soft-spoken mother of one shared that she has always been in a relationship.

“I have always had a boyfriend; I have never gone through a phase of being single.”

“My first love was a boy I had known since high school, but our relationship was filled with drama.”

“When I became an air hostess, he grew insecure, and things became unhealthy.”

“Eventually, I had to end it,” she explained.

When asked if finances played a role in the breakup, Lillian clarified that money was never the issue.

“He provided for us, but the problem was insecurity.”

“I was so busy that I never even had time to feel the heartbreak. Soon after, I got another boyfriend.”

Her love journey later led her to date a white man before dating former Machakos Governor and current CS for Labour and Social Protection, Alfred Mutua.

She was 25 at the time.

Lilian, who hurriedly tied the knot with veteran rapper Juliani following her dramatic split from ex-husband Alfred Mutua in February 2022, says she wants to control her own narrative.

“I used to be quiet, but I have a son and a legacy to protect.”

“People have placed me in a box, but they don’t really know who I am.”

