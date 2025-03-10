I have never been single - LILIAN NG’ANG’A opens up on her romantic journey from dating a Mzungu to ALFRED MUTUA and JULIANI

Monday, March 10, 2025 - Former Machakos First Lady Lillian Ng’ang’a has revealed intriguing details about her romantic journey, admitting that she has never truly been single.
In an interview with Dr. Ofweneke, the soft-spoken mother of
one shared that she has always been in a relationship.
“I have always had a boyfriend; I have never gone through a
phase of being single.”
“My first love was a boy I had known since high school, but
our relationship was filled with drama.”
“When I became an air hostess, he grew insecure, and things
became unhealthy.”
“Eventually, I had to end it,” she explained.
When asked if finances played a role in the breakup, Lillian
clarified that money was never the issue.
“He provided for us, but the problem was insecurity.”
“I was so busy that I never even had time to feel the
heartbreak. Soon after, I got another boyfriend.”
Her love journey later led her to date a white man before
dating former Machakos Governor and current CS for Labour and Social
Protection, Alfred Mutua.
She was 25 at the time.
Lilian, who
hurriedly tied the knot with veteran rapper Juliani following her dramatic
split from ex-husband Alfred Mutua in February 2022, says she wants to control
her own narrative.
“I used to be quiet, but I have a son and a legacy to
protect.”
“People have placed me in a box, but they don’t really know
who I am.”
