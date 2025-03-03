Details of the Ksh 184,000 designer Jacket BURNA BOY threw to the crowd in his Nairobi concert – The lucky guy who secured it speaks (VIDEO)







Monday, March 3, 2025 - Nigerian Grammy Award-winning artist, Burna Boy, gave his Kenyan fans an electrifying show over the weekend at Uhuru Gardens during his sold-out concert in Nairobi.

However, one of the most talked-about moments of the night wasn’t just his performance, it was when Burna threw his designer jacket into the crowd, sparking a wild scramble among fans.

The lucky fan who caught it is now proudly flaunting his prized possession.

Taking to social media, the fan shared his excitement:

"Yesterday, @burnaboygram The African Giant threw this Lu'udan jacket to the crowd. @chrispine and @monteray and I fought vehemently for it," he joked.

While flaunting the jacket, the overjoyed guy even joked that he will now be using it as a pick up line

"Niaje msupa, si ukuje keja niko na jacket ya Burna Boy… Hii inashinda hadi."

The fan also discovered that the jacket was made from real python leather, exclaiming, "Wanna feel a real python skin? Hmu!"

According to online fashion sources, the jacket is a Lu’Udan black and yellow "Year of the Snake" creep leather jacket, worth a cool $1,425 (approximately Ksh 184,000).

This is the lucky guy that caught Burna Boy’s Jacket 🧥 when he threw it during this mad fun experience in Nairobi Kenya 🇰🇪 pic.twitter.com/KkQLu3Csk7 — ThatOjoBoy (@ThatOjoBoy) March 3, 2025

