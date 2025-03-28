A LADY among the suspects arrested as detectives nab notorious thugs behind hard-ware break-ins in Joska (PHOTOs)







Friday, March 28, 2025 - Detectives have arrested a notorious burglary mastermind Wycliffe Matheka Kithuku, alias Uthex, alongside his accomplices Cynthia Mbithe Musyoka and Jackson Wambua Mutinda after an intelligence-led operation.

The trio has been terrorizing Machakos and Joska neighbourhoods, orchestrating a series of audacious hardware break-ins.

During the arrest, authorities recovered a motorcycle (registration number KMGP 114M) used by the suspects as their getaway vehicle.

Also seized were tools of the trade, a bolt cutter and a long metal rod allegedly wielded to intimidate watchmen during their criminal escapades.

Not stopping there, detectives also cornered Brian Wambua Manza in Machakos town, leaving him with no escape route.

Under pressure, he led detectives to a scrap metal dealer, revealing a hidden stash of stolen goods from a Joska hardware store. Among the haul were 200 kilograms of nails, 25 kilograms of hoop iron, and a laptop.

Digging deeper, detectives discovered that Kithuku, Mutinda, and Manza are all ex-convicts, recently released from Machakos GK Prison.

Their newfound freedom was short-lived, as they now find themselves back in police custody, undergoing processing awaiting their day in court.

Meanwhile, the recovered items are securely stored as exhibits.

