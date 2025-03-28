OMTATAH slams KDF Chief General, CHARLES KAHARIRI, and NIS boss NOORDIN HAJI over 'Ruto Must Go' remarks







Friday, March 28, 2025 - The recent remarks by Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Charles Kahariri and National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director General, Noordin Haji, have elicited mixed reactions, with critics accusing them of interfering in political matters.

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has strongly condemned the two leaders, stating that their warnings about the ‘Ruto Must Go’ chants overstep constitutional boundaries.

According to the vocal Senator, their involvement in politically charged discussions compromises their mandated neutrality.

“The NIS and CDF’s public remarks, framing the 'Ruto Must Go' campaign as a threat, breach this obligation, compromising their independence,” Omtatah said.

He further cited Article 239(3) of the Kenyan Constitution, which states that national security organs must remain non-partisan.

“History has shown the dangers of security agencies entangling themselves in politics.”

“The military’s role is to protect sovereignty, not to police political discourse,” he added.

Omtatah called on Kahariri and Haji to withdraw from political debates and issue a public statement reaffirming their neutrality.

He also urged Parliament to investigate any misuse of security agencies for political purposes, warning against the weaponization of state institutions.

Meanwhile, Kahariri defended his stance, clarifying that the military remains apolitical.

Speaking at the National Intelligence and Research University, he maintained that all political actions must adhere to the Constitution.

“We cannot have anarchy as a country. Even as people exercise their freedom, they must do so within certain limits.

“We, the military, are apolitical; we do not support any side,” Kahariri asserted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST