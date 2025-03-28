OMTATAH slams KDF Chief General, CHARLES KAHARIRI, and NIS boss NOORDIN HAJI over 'Ruto Must Go' remarks

Friday, March 28, 2025 - The recent remarks by Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Charles Kahariri and National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director General, Noordin Haji, have elicited mixed reactions, with critics accusing them of interfering in political matters.
Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has strongly condemned the two
leaders, stating that their warnings about the ‘Ruto Must Go’ chants overstep
constitutional boundaries.
According to the vocal Senator, their involvement in
politically charged discussions compromises their mandated neutrality.
“The NIS and CDF’s public remarks, framing the 'Ruto Must
Go' campaign as a threat, breach this obligation, compromising their
independence,” Omtatah said.
He further cited Article 239(3) of the Kenyan Constitution,
which states that national security organs must remain non-partisan.
“History has shown the dangers of security agencies
entangling themselves in politics.”
“The military’s role is to protect sovereignty, not to
police political discourse,” he added.
Omtatah called on Kahariri and Haji to withdraw from
political debates and issue a public statement reaffirming their neutrality.
He also urged Parliament to investigate any misuse of
security agencies for political purposes, warning against the weaponization of
state institutions.
Meanwhile, Kahariri defended his stance, clarifying that the
military remains apolitical.
Speaking at the National Intelligence and Research
University, he maintained that all political actions must adhere to the
Constitution.
“We cannot have anarchy as a country. Even as people
exercise their freedom, they must do so within certain limits.
“We, the military, are apolitical; we do not support any
side,” Kahariri asserted.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
