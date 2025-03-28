Details emerge that there is a major terror scare at Garissa University - The institution is almost deserted as students fear for their lives

Friday, March 28, 2025 - Days following the deadly attack on a police camp in Biyamadhow Police Reservist Camp in Fafi Constituency, students at Garissa University say they are experiencing heightened levels of tension and distress as they remain increasingly fearful over potential security threats.
The institution, which remains etched in national memory due
to the 2015 Al-Shabaab assault that left 147 dead, is now said to be witnessing
an exodus of students seeking refuge outside campus.
Reports indicate that learning has been severely disrupted,
with many students opting to stay away from lecture halls.
Sources within the university describe an overwhelming sense
of unease due to claims of militant activity in the area.
“Nobody
is talking about the situation at Garissa University right now, but it is
extremely tense. I have a friend there who says the fear among students is
overwhelming. Many are too scared to attend classes.”
“There
is a major terror scare, and students have been advised to seek accommodation
outside the university. As a result, most have left, and the campus is almost
deserted.”
“Security
has been heavily reinforced, with a large contingent of police officers
deployed, but this has not eased fears.”
“There
are reports that Al-Shabaab militants are in the area, which is only making
things worse,” a source revealed.
Security personnel have been deployed in large numbers, but
their presence has done little to allay fears.
The attack on the Biyamadhow camp, which occurred at dawn on
Sunday, saw suspected Al-Shabaab militants overrun the site, killing six
National Police Reservists and leaving four others injured.
Less than twenty-four hours later, the militants struck again, targeting the residence of the National Police Reservist in charge of the Mandera Governor’s office, Abidkar Ibrahim.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments