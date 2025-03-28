Details emerge that there is a major terror scare at Garissa University - The institution is almost deserted as students fear for their lives







Friday, March 28, 2025 - Days following the deadly attack on a police camp in Biyamadhow Police Reservist Camp in Fafi Constituency, students at Garissa University say they are experiencing heightened levels of tension and distress as they remain increasingly fearful over potential security threats.

The institution, which remains etched in national memory due to the 2015 Al-Shabaab assault that left 147 dead, is now said to be witnessing an exodus of students seeking refuge outside campus.

Reports indicate that learning has been severely disrupted, with many students opting to stay away from lecture halls.

Sources within the university describe an overwhelming sense of unease due to claims of militant activity in the area.

“Nobody is talking about the situation at Garissa University right now, but it is extremely tense. I have a friend there who says the fear among students is overwhelming. Many are too scared to attend classes.”

“There is a major terror scare, and students have been advised to seek accommodation outside the university. As a result, most have left, and the campus is almost deserted.”

“Security has been heavily reinforced, with a large contingent of police officers deployed, but this has not eased fears.”

“There are reports that Al-Shabaab militants are in the area, which is only making things worse,” a source revealed.

Security personnel have been deployed in large numbers, but their presence has done little to allay fears.

The attack on the Biyamadhow camp, which occurred at dawn on Sunday, saw suspected Al-Shabaab militants overrun the site, killing six National Police Reservists and leaving four others injured.

Less than twenty-four hours later, the militants struck again, targeting the residence of the National Police Reservist in charge of the Mandera Governor’s office, Abidkar Ibrahim.

