Trending! The embarrassing moment a LADY’s surprise proposal to her boyfriend in a restaurant backfired - ‘Say yes, please!” (VIDEO)







Monday, March 31, 2025 - A woman’s attempt to flip traditional gender roles ended in public humiliation after her surprise proposal to her boyfriend took an unexpected turn.

In the now-viral video, the man was casually ordering food at a restaurant when his girlfriend appeared, dropped to one knee, and held out a ring.

Stunned, he turned to see her waiting eagerly, while her friends cheered him on, urging him to say yes.

However, the man appeared uncomfortable, trying to help her up - but she refused.

Despite the growing crowd encouraging him to accept and save her from embarrassment, he shook his head, brushed past her, and walked out.

Desperate, the woman ran after him, pleading for him to reconsider, but he kept going, leaving her behind - heartbroken and humiliated.

The video has since elicited mixed reactions.

Some argue he should have accepted the proposal to spare her public shame, then ended things privately.

Others insist she should have proposed in a private setting.

Watch the video below.

Aty, "The worst he can say is a No 😔" pic.twitter.com/wH6kd91VCH — SLYVIA _SSARU (@smileycherry2) March 30, 2025

