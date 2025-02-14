Young Kenyan businessman sets the bar high after gifting his wife a Land Cruiser Prado on Valentine’s Day (PHOTOs)







Friday, February 14, 2025 - Alex Ngoro, a young businessman and aspiring politician, has set tongues wagging after gifting his wife a Land Cruiser Prado on Valentine’s Day.

He gifted her the multi-million car to thank her for being the best wife and mother to their kids.

“This Valentine’s Day I want to exclusively thank you for being the best wife to me, the best mom to our kids and my supreme support pillar over the years by asking you to accept my gift to you as a new owner of this Land Cruiser Prado,” he wrote.

Alex’s wife was all smiles as she received the vehicle.

