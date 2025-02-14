KARANGU MURAYA’s former side chick turned second wife, CAROL KIM, over the moon after he did this to her on Valentine’s Day (PHOTOs)







Friday, February 14, 2025 - Karangu Muraya’s former side-chick turned second wife, Carol Kim, couldn’t hide her joy after he surprised her with a bouquet of flowers on Valentine’s Day to express his love for her.

Taking to social media, Carol shared a photo of the Valentine’s gift and thanked Karangu for the surprise.

“Thank you for being thoughtful. You’re such a darling” she wrote, expressing her gratitude.





Karangu, a controversial Akorino gospel singer and philanthropist, officially confirmed that he was in love with Carol Kim last month after word got out that he had abandoned his first wife, Trizah.

Karangu made it clear that he loves both women and vowed to take care of them.

The Kenyan DAILY POST