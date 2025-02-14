Remember gold fraudster KELVIN OMWENGA who was murdered in Kilimani - His Porsche was repossessed after his death and sold at a throw away price (PHOTOs)







Friday, February 14, 2025 - Slain city gold fraudster, Kelvin Omwenga, came into the limelight in 2022 after he was shot dead at Galana Suites in Kilimani over a multi-million gold scam deal that turned sour.

Omwenga lived a lavish lifestyle and owned a fleet of guzzlers, among them a Porsche 777 Cayman limited edition.

It is now emerging that the high-end vehicle was repossessed after he was murdered and sold at a throw-away price.

The car reportedly stayed for years without being sold despite the lower price tag.

It was recently pictured in the streets of Nairobi with a new owner.

The Kenyan DAILY POST