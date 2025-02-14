Remember gold fraudster KELVIN OMWENGA who was murdered in Kilimani - His Porsche was repossessed after his death and sold at a throw away price (PHOTOs)

Friday, February 14, 2025 - Slain city gold fraudster, Kelvin Omwenga, came into the limelight in 2022 after he was shot dead at Galana Suites in Kilimani over a multi-million gold scam deal that turned sour.
Omwenga lived a lavish lifestyle and owned a fleet of
guzzlers, among them a Porsche 777 Cayman limited edition.
It is now emerging that the high-end vehicle was repossessed
after he was murdered and sold at a throw-away price.
The car reportedly stayed for years without being sold
despite the lower price tag.
It was recently pictured in the streets of Nairobi with a
new owner.
