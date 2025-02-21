BABU OWINO to sponsor a little school boy captured on a viral video praising his intellectual prowess and leadership up to the University- He is so bright (WATCH)







Friday, February 21, 2025 - Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has promised to sponsor a little boy who was captured on a viral video praising his intellectual prowess and leadership.

Babu shared the trending video on his X account and said the boy has a bright future ahead of him.

He talked to his dad and promised to sponsor him up to the university.

“Some kids are too intelligent for life. This kid has a future. I talked to the Dad and I will ensure that he studies up to the university. These are the brains that will lift this country from the bondage of poverty,” the vocal MP tweeted.

Watch the video via this LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST